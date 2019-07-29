HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg UFC 214 Workout Scrum

featuredCris Cyborg wants to fight Amanda Nunes, but needs Dana White’s respect

Max Holloway punches Frankie Edgar at UFC 240

featuredMax Holloway routs Frankie Edgar, defends featherweight title at UFC 240

UFC 240 Live Results

featuredUFC 240 Live Results: Holloway vs. Edgar (Results & Fight Stats)

Max Holloway at UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC 240 weigh-in results: Holloway vs. Edgar set, but drug test nixes one bout

Stephen Thompson eyes possible Rafael dos Anjos bout at Madison Square Garden

July 29, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Coming off of the first back-to-back defeats of his career, UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is eyeing a possible return to the Octagon at UFC 244 on Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Though Thompson isn’t really one to call other fighters to the carpet, he wants to fight someone in the UFC’s top five welterweights, and thinks that a fight with former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos makes sense.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier: ‘I just don’t think (Stipe) is good enough’ (UFC 241 video)

Thompson spoke with the media at UFC 240 on Saturday in Edmonton, where he discussed what’s next for him after losing three of his last four bouts.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA