Stephen Thompson eyes possible Rafael dos Anjos bout at Madison Square Garden

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Coming off of the first back-to-back defeats of his career, UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is eyeing a possible return to the Octagon at UFC 244 on Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Though Thompson isn’t really one to call other fighters to the carpet, he wants to fight someone in the UFC’s top five welterweights, and thinks that a fight with former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos makes sense.

Thompson spoke with the media at UFC 240 on Saturday in Edmonton, where he discussed what’s next for him after losing three of his last four bouts.