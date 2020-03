Stephen Thompson competes against U.S. Airmen and honors fallen soldiers

UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson competes with U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Airmen to complete the Harvell WOD in honor of U.S. Air Force CCT SSgt Andrew “Big Andy” Harvell.

Thompson last fought in November defeating Vicente Luque by unanimous decision. The bout earned the Fight of the Night bonus.

(Courtesy of UFC)