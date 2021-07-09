Stephen Thompson breaks down Conor McGregor’s keys to UFC 264 victory | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 9, 2021
No. 4 ranked welterweight contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson faces no. 2 ranked Gilbert Burns in the UFC 264 co-main event on Saturday and gave his analysis on the main event between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

UFC 264 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event his headlined by a rubber match between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-division titleholder Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor on trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier: “It’s gonna be a butchering.”

(Courtesy of Stephen Wonderboy Thompson)

