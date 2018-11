Disturbing Police Video Footage of Stephan Bonnar DUI Arrest Revealed

(Video courtesy of Law Enforcement Network)

The Nevada Highway Patrol dashcam and bodycam footage of Stephan Bonnar’s recent arrest for an alleged DUI shows the UFC Hall of Fame fighter in a disturbing light, as he was restrained by citizens before finally being placed in handcuffs and hauled away by officers.

