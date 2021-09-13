Stephan Bonnar explains hospital meltdown videos

Last week UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar posted multiple videos on his social media account showing an altercation with hospital workers and police officers in Las Vegas, NV. The videos appear to show Bonnar upset with the hospital for not allowing him the pain medication he feels he should have. He later filmed the police officers who arrived after Bonnar became disruptive.

Now, he’s speaking about those videos which cased many fighters and fans to voice their concern over a possible addition to pain medication.

“Are you f-cking kidding me?” Bonnar told MMA Fighting. “Let me f-cking fracture your lumbar vertebrae and see how you feel two weeks later, and also break your wrist, and also f-ck your shoulder up and you’re crutching around on it. Like, c’mon man. Really, I’m being honest here. ‘Do you have a problem?’ F-ck you. That’s what I’m talking about.”

Bonnar also said that he was locked out of his Instagram account due to the videos and felt he was being silenced by the social media platform. He also thinks he is being targeted for his anti-vaccine opinions.

“The day before I went to the ER, I got a little message from God,” he said. “You don’t have to be religious and think I’m a quack or anything, I don’t care about that. But he sent me a message, and you know what the message was? He goes, ‘Tell the truth for 24 hours. It’s an experiment in truth. One day, tell the truth.’”

Bonnar’s nearly 20 minute interview was meant to clarify the details in the videos but it seems it may have just raised more questions.