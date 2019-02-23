Stefan Struve pulls off comeback finish, indicates he may retire (UFC Prague Highlights)

Another submission victory!@StefanStruve uses those long limbs to submit De Lima in round 2! #UFCPrague pic.twitter.com/qshmGkWcyU — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2019

If this is the last time, it's been a pleasure watching you in the Octagon, @StefanStruve! #UFCPrague pic.twitter.com/sGHn0XhpKQ — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2019

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from Stefan Struve’s submission victory over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3 in Prague, Croatia. Struve then indicated that it would probably be his final fight in the Octagon.

RELATED:

Following the UFC’s first event in Croatia, the fight promotion returns home to Las Vegas for its biggest fight card of the year. UFC 235 features a quick turnaround by Jon Jones, who recently recaptured the light heavyweight title. He’ll put his belt on the line opposite fast-rising contender Anthony Smith. There’s no drop-off in the co-main event, as UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defends title against another rising star in Kamaru Usman. UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith takes place on Saturday, March 2, in Las Vegas.