Stefan Struve pulls off comeback finish, indicates he may retire (UFC Prague Highlights)

De Lima wasting NO time! #UFCPrague pic.twitter.com/jHQ0Kxn92R
— UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2019
Another submission victory!@StefanStruve uses those long limbs to submit De Lima in round 2! #UFCPrague pic.twitter.com/qshmGkWcyU
— UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2019
?? @StefanStruve #UFCPrague pic.twitter.com/JtliNtyumA
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 23, 2019
If this is the last time, it's been a pleasure watching you in the Octagon, @StefanStruve! #UFCPrague pic.twitter.com/sGHn0XhpKQ
— UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from Stefan Struve’s submission victory over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 3 in Prague, Croatia. Struve then indicated that it would probably be his final fight in the Octagon.
RELATED:
- More UFC on ESPN+ 3 Fight Highlights
- UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ Results: Blachowicz vs Santos (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)
Following the UFC’s first event in Croatia, the fight promotion returns home to Las Vegas for its biggest fight card of the year. UFC 235 features a quick turnaround by Jon Jones, who recently recaptured the light heavyweight title. He’ll put his belt on the line opposite fast-rising contender Anthony Smith. There’s no drop-off in the co-main event, as UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defends title against another rising star in Kamaru Usman. UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith takes place on Saturday, March 2, in Las Vegas.