Stefan Struve banks bonus in his potential final fight (UFC Prague Bonuses)

Following the UFC’s first trip to the Czech Republic on Saturday, the fight promotion announced the recipients of the fighter bonuses stemming from UFC on ESPN+ 3. Headliner Thiago Santos, Stephan Struve, Michał Oleksiejczuk, and wight Grant earned the $50,000 performance-based incentives.

Santos earned his bonus for his third-round finish of Jan Błachowicz in the fight card’s main event at O2 Arena in Prague. Santos caught Blachowicz with a combination as Blachowicz rushed forward with a flurry. The combination dropped the Polish fighter and Santos finished with a series of hammer fists on the ground.

In the co-main event, Struve banked a bonus for his second-round submission win over Marcos Rogério de Lima. Lima knocked Struve down with a right hand in the first exchange of the fight and Struve spent the entire first round on his back. In the second frame, Struve secured a takedown and locked on an arm-triangle choke forcing Lima to tap out midway through the frame.

The final bonus was awarded to Dwight Grant for his first-round TKO win over Carlo Pedersoli Jr. on the preliminary fight card. As Pedersoli planted to throw a head kick, Grant landed a right hand that sent Pedersoli crashing to the canvas. Grant pounced on him and finished the fight with one second remaining.

UFC Fight Night Błachowicz vs. Santos featured 13 fights. Six bouts went the distance, four ended in knockouts, and three resulted in submission finishes.