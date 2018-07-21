Staying Ready Allowed Corey Anderson to ‘Jump in Line’ at UFC Hamburg

(Courtesy of MMAFighting.com)

When a fighter is forced out of a fight, it’s an opportunity for another fighter to potentially jump in line and face a highly ranked opponent. That’s exactly what happened when Ilir Latifi was forced out of the UFC Hamburg co-main event against third-ranked Glover Teixeira.

Corey Anderson jumped at the chance to face Teixeira. The Ultimate Fighter 19 winner stays in shape to be able to capitalize on a short notice opportunity and one presented itself. With a win, No. 9 ranked Anderson would leap frog several fighters ranked in front of him.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 134 Results from Hamburg, Germany. The first bout is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 22, at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.