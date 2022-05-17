Stawweight champ Carla Esparza sports UFC belt during her wedding | Photo

Newly crowned UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza became a two-time women’s 115-pound titleholder when she defeated Rose Namajunas at UFC at UFC 274 on May 7. A week later she walked down the aisle to be married.

During her wedding last Saturday, May 14, Esparza brought out her new accessory and wore it during the ceremony around the waist of her wedding gown. SuckerPunch Entertainment posted a photo of Esparza and her husband shortly after saying their wedding vows.

Longtime friend and fellow UFC Fighter Felice Herrig put the belt around Esparza’s waist before Esparza walked down the aisle. TMZ Sports posted a video showing those in attendance cheering s the belt was placed on Esparza.

Esparza became the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion by defeating Namajunas in 2014. She was defeated in her first title defense by Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Eight years after winning the championship the first time, Esparza won it back.