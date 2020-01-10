Stamp Fairtex remains undefeated, closes in on third championship at ONE: A New Tomorrow

(James Goyder is the owner/editor of AsianMMA.com)

Stamp Fairtex scored the fourth win of her burgeoning MMA career at ONE: A New Tomorrow in Bangkok on Friday. The Thai finished Puja Tomar late in the opening round to delight the fans in attendance at the Impact Arena.

After a cautious start from both fighters Tomar caught a kick from Stamp and took her down, but the Thai fighter popped straight back up. The Indonesian then went for a trip, but ended up giving up her back on the ground.

Stamp sunk in her hooks and briefly had a body triangle, but Tomar was able to escape. The Thai was in high mount, but her opponent was able to throw her legs up and push her off.

However, Stamp was still in top position and swiftly took Tomar’s back for the second time in the round. She attacked with a series of light punches that weren’t doing any damage, but the Indonesia was covering up and making no effort to fight back or improve her position.

Stamp switched strategy and started throwing elbows. After three in succession, the referee had seen enough and stepped in to call off the contest at the 4:27 mark.

With the win Stamp improves to 4-0 and the reigning kickboxing and Muay Thai atomweight champion takes another step towards her ambition of winning a ONE Championship title in a third discipline. Tomar drops to 4-4.

Stamp Fairtex ?? runs through Puja Tomar ?? in DOMINANT fashion, winning by first-round TKO on her quest for a third ONE World Title! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/IVCQR3AsGr — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 10, 2020

Earlier in the evening, Ayaka Miura (10-2-0-1) finished Maira Mazar (6-3) with her trademark scarf hold armlock in the second round of their strawweight bout. Meanwhile, Thanh Le (11-2) made short work of Ryogo Takahashi (13-4) in a featherweight fight, stopping the Japanese fighter with strikes in the opening minute.

Judo black belt Ayaka Miura ?? weathers the early storm to submit Maira Mazar ?? with a slick Americana! @ayk917m #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/Zum2ECOnUd — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 10, 2020

? ANOTHER ? KNOCKOUT ?

Thanh Le ???? records his third-straight KO since coming to ONE, finishing Ryogo Takahashi ?? with a furious first-round combo!@ThanhLeMMA #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ANewTomorrow pic.twitter.com/92sY3r2bCt — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 10, 2020

ONE: A New Tomorrow official results