HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor ready to step in if Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson gets injured ahead of UFC 249

Georges St-Pierre and Jorge Masvidal

featuredCould Jorge Masvidal be the fighter to draw Georges St-Pierre out of retirement?

Cowboy Cerrone - MoreThanACowboy-5

featuredCowboy Cerrone will be healthy, happy and ready to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Conor McGregor - MacLife pre-UFC 246

featuredVideo: Conor McGregor explains why he’s fighting Cowboy Cerrone at 170 and who is next

Stamp Fairtex remains undefeated, closes in on third championship at ONE: A New Tomorrow

January 10, 2020
NoNo Comments

(James Goyder is the owner/editor of AsianMMA.com)

Stamp Fairtex scored the fourth win of her burgeoning MMA career at ONE: A New Tomorrow in Bangkok on Friday. The Thai finished Puja Tomar late in the opening round to delight the fans in attendance at the Impact Arena.

After a cautious start from both fighters Tomar caught a kick from Stamp and took her down, but the Thai fighter popped straight back up. The Indonesian then went for a trip, but ended up giving up her back on the ground.

Stamp sunk in her hooks and briefly had a body triangle, but Tomar was able to escape. The Thai was in high mount, but her opponent was able to throw her legs up and push her off.

However, Stamp was still in top position and swiftly took Tomar’s back for the second time in the round. She attacked with a series of light punches that weren’t doing any damage, but the Indonesia was covering up and making no effort to fight back or improve her position.

Stamp switched strategy and started throwing elbows. After three in succession, the referee had seen enough and stepped in to call off the contest at the 4:27 mark.

With the win Stamp improves to 4-0 and the reigning kickboxing and Muay Thai atomweight champion takes another step towards her ambition of winning a ONE Championship title in a third discipline. Tomar drops to 4-4.

Earlier in the evening, Ayaka Miura (10-2-0-1) finished Maira Mazar (6-3) with her trademark scarf hold armlock in the second round of their strawweight bout. Meanwhile, Thanh Le (11-2) made short work of Ryogo Takahashi (13-4) in a featherweight fight, stopping the Japanese fighter with strikes in the opening minute.

TRENDING > Sean O’Malley accepts sanction for second UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation

ONE: A New Tomorrow official results

  • Muay Thai: Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Jonathan Haggerty by TKO (Punches) at 2:39 of Round 3 (Defends flyweight title)
  • Stamp Fairtex def. Puja Tomar via TKO (Elbows) at 4:27 of Round 1
  • Muay Thai: Sangmanee Sathiangym def. Kenta Yamada by Decision (Unanimous)
  • Muay Thai: Muangthai PKSaenchaigym def. Brice Delval by Decision (Split)
  • Thanh Le def. Ryogo Takahashi via KO (Punch) at 2:51 of Round 1
  • Raimond Magomedaliev def. Joey Pierotti bySubmission (D’Arce choke) at 3:50 of Round 1
  • Kickboxing: Adam Noi defeats Victor Pinto by Decision (Unanimous)
  • Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg def. Ma Jia Wen by KO (Punches) at 0:55 of – Round 1
  • Muay Thai: Mehdi Zatout def. Han Zi Hao by Decision (Split)
  • Ayaka Miura def. Maira Mazar by submission (Scarf Hold Armlock) at 3:01 of Round 2,
  • Roel Rosauro def. Yohan Mulia Legowo by Decision (Unanimous)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA