Stamp Fairtex gets new career on track with submission win at ONE: Dreams of Gold

Stamp Fairtex rules ONE Championship’s atomweight divisions in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. She took the first step on her MMA journey with the promotion on Friday and scored a submission win over Asha Roka in Bangkok.

Both fighters were undefeated going into the main MMA attraction on the menu at ONE: Dreams of Gold, but it was Stamp who prevailed over the Indian courtesy of a rear-naked choke in the third round.

The fight started slowly with Roka constantly circling out and Stamp biding her time. The two came together following a wild right from the Indian that missed, allowing her opponent to close the distance and instigated a clinch.

From there Stamp surprisingly opted to take Roka down. It proved to be a smart move as she controlled the remainder of the round, mounting her opponent and landing a series of punches to the body and head.

The second stanza was uneventful, but Stamp scored repeatedly with kicks to the inside and outside of her opponent’s left leg. The Indian looked to fire off quick one-two combinations and scored with the occasional right hand, but the majority of the offense was coming from the Thai.

In the third round, Roka looked to land a right hand but overcommitted and ended up clinching with Stamp. The Thai landed a few knees before taking the fight down, taking the Indian’s back, and locking in a rear-naked choke that brought the tap at 1:29.

The win takes Stamp to 2-0 and it will be interesting to see whether she puts her Muay Thai and kickboxing careers on the backburner in order to pursue MMA glory. Roka drops to 4-1 after tasting defeat for the first time in her career.

Two-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex submits "Knockout Queen" Asha Roka with a TIGHT rear-naked choke in her ONE mixed martial arts debut! ?? #WeAreONE #DreamsOfGold #Bangkok #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/9JtMmpRDFN — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 16, 2019

Earlier in the evening Thanh Le (10-2) enhanced his burgeoning reputation in Asia with a devastating knockout win over former ONE lightweight champion Kotetsu Boku (26-14-2). A right hand finished the Japanese fighter barely 90 seconds into the opening round.

Former strawweight champion Alex Silva (8-4) fared better. He submitted Indonesia’s Stefer Rahardian (8-4) with an armbar late in the second stanza to snap a three fight losing skid and get his career back on track.

TRENDING > Video surfaces of Conor McGregor punching bar patron for refusing his whiskey

ONE: Dreams of Gold official results