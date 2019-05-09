HOT OFF THE WIRE
Sports Illustrated unveils Paige VanZant Swimsuit Issue photo gallery

May 9, 2019
Paige VanZant quickly emerged as one of the young stars of the UFC the moment she stepped into the Octagon.

Though she’s struggled a big in gaining championship momentum inside the cage, she’s managed to leverage her star power outside of the Octagon, which includes numerous appearances in various realms. 

One of VanZant’s most famous appearances was as a contestant on the popular celebrity show Dancing With the Stars, where she finished in second place. Her latest venture is sure to turn even more heads, as VanZant is one of the models for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

With the SI shoot, VanZant follows in the footsteps of Ronda Rousey, who opened the floodgates for women’s mixed martial arts with her dominance in the cage and her stardom outside of it.

Sports Illustrated recently released a gallery of VanZant’s swimsuit photos. 

VanZant (8-4) won her first three UFC bouts, but has since struggled to a 5-3 record in the Octagon. She hasn’t fought since defeating Rachael Ostovich in January. VanZant had been planning on fighting at UFC 236, but had to withdraw because of a fractured right arm.

(Photos and videos courtesy of Sports Illustrated)

Paige VanZant: Behind the scenes of her SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot

