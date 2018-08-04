Sparks Were Flying Between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till at the UFC 25th Anniversary Presser

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and his next challenger, Darren Till, got into a heated exchange at Friday’s UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference in Los Angeles.
While there is a tremendous amount of heat between the two fighters, there is also a tremendous amount of respect forged by fighting.
