Sparks Were Flying Between Tyron Woodley and Darren Till at the UFC 25th Anniversary Presser

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and his next challenger, Darren Till, got into a heated exchange at Friday’s UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference in Los Angeles.

While there is a tremendous amount of heat between the two fighters, there is also a tremendous amount of respect forged by fighting.

