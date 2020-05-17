Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera takes Fight of the Night at UFC on ESPN 8

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 17, 2020
The Ultimate Fighting Championship closed out three events in eight days in Jacksonville, Fla., with Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 8: Overeem vs. Harris.

Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris put on a stunning display in the main event. Harris nearly finished Overeem in the first frame. The 20-plus-year veteran turned the tables and finished Harris midway through round two.

That wasn’t good enough to earn a spot in the UFC on ESPN 8 Performance Bonuses.

Song Yadong had trouble just making it to the cage, having been dealing with last-minute visa issues in the last few days. He was nearly replaced by coach Urijah Faber, who weighed in on Friday as an alternate.

Yadong, however, walked away with a $50,000 Performance Bonus for his Fight of the Night with Marlon Vera.

Yadong and Vera opened the main card, putting on an exciting battle, but it was Yadong that earned the unanimous decision victory.

Cortney Casey earned a much-needed victory over Mara Romero Borella. Casey secured an armbar in the first round, which also helped secure a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

The other Performance of the Night honor went to Miguel Baeza, who kept his spotless record intact with a knockout finish of veteran Matt Brown in the opening moments of round two.

UFC on ESPN 8: Overeem vs. Harris Performance Bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera
  • Performance of the Night: Cortney Casey
  • Performance of the Night: Miguel Baeza

