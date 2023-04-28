Watch Song Yadong KO Julio Arce 👊 UFC Fight Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 27, 2023
Song Yadong and Ricky Simon top the UFC Vegas 72 fight card this weekend. Can Yadong put the hurt on Simon the way he did Julio Arce at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodríguez?

Yadong currently sits a couple spots ahead of Simon in the UFC bantamweight rankings. But coming off of a loss to Cory Sandhagen in his most recent bout, Yadong needs an impressive victory to start pushing that championship door open again.

Simon sits at No. 10 in the rankings, while Yadong is at No. 8, but he has steadily climbed the bantamweight ladder. He stumbled early in his UFC tenure, but is currently in the midst of a five-fight winning streak that has launched him into the top 10 of the 135-pound division.

The UFC Vegas 72 headliner between Yadong and Simon is a critical bout for each of them. It’s a long climb back for whoever loses.

Before Yadong faces Simon on Saturday, watch his incredible knockout finish of Julio Arce from a year and a half ago. Can Yadong pull off a repeat performance at the UFC Apex this weekend?

Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce | UFC Free Fight

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC Vegas 72: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon

Saturday, April 29, 2023
UFC Apex
Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Vegas 72 Main Card

  • Main Event – Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón
  • Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk
  • Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
  • Women’s Strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana VianaRESCHEDULED
  • Heavyweight: Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
  • Welterweight: Joshua Quinlan vs. Trey Waters — Ange Loosa OUT

UFC Vegas 72 Preliminary Card

  • Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
  • Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
  • Lightweight: Natan Levy vs. Pete RodriguezCANCELED
  • Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
  • Women’s Bantamweight: Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva
  • 140-lb. Catchweight: Journey Newson vs. Marcus McGhee — Brian Kelleher OUT
  • Women’s Bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

