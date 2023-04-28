Watch Song Yadong KO Julio Arce 👊 UFC Fight Video

Song Yadong and Ricky Simon top the UFC Vegas 72 fight card this weekend. Can Yadong put the hurt on Simon the way he did Julio Arce at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodríguez?

Yadong currently sits a couple spots ahead of Simon in the UFC bantamweight rankings. But coming off of a loss to Cory Sandhagen in his most recent bout, Yadong needs an impressive victory to start pushing that championship door open again.

Simon sits at No. 10 in the rankings, while Yadong is at No. 8, but he has steadily climbed the bantamweight ladder. He stumbled early in his UFC tenure, but is currently in the midst of a five-fight winning streak that has launched him into the top 10 of the 135-pound division.

The UFC Vegas 72 headliner between Yadong and Simon is a critical bout for each of them. It’s a long climb back for whoever loses.

Before Yadong faces Simon on Saturday, watch his incredible knockout finish of Julio Arce from a year and a half ago. Can Yadong pull off a repeat performance at the UFC Apex this weekend?

UFC Vegas 72: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon

Saturday, April 29, 2023

UFC Apex

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Vegas 72 Main Card

Main Event – Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Women’s Strawweight: Emily Ducote vs. Polyana Viana — RESCHEDULED

— RESCHEDULED Heavyweight: Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Welterweight: Joshua Quinlan vs. Trey Waters — Ange Loosa OUT

UFC Vegas 72 Preliminary Card