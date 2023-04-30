Song Yadong finishes Ricky Simon in UFC Vegas 72 main event

Top 10 ranked bantamweights, Song Yadong and Ricky Simon, headlined Saturday’s UFC Vegas 72 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

No. 8 ranked Song was coming off a loss to Cory Sandhagen in his last outing. No. 10-ranked Simon entered the bout riding a five-fight winning streak.

The first minute was used as a feeling out process. Simon looked to get the fight to the ground, but Song saw it coming and responded with a leg kick. Song went to the body with a kick. Simon stepped into the pocket with a combination. Song looked to counter-strike. Simon clinched and the two worked for position along the fence. Song shook him off and escaped the position. When Song tried to strike, Simon changed levels and looked to get the fight to the ground. It was a competitive opening round.

Between rounds, Song’s corner asked for more volume. Simon’s corner advised him to get Song to the fence more.

Song landed a leg kick to start the second round. There was a clash of heads that wobbled Simon. Simon secured a takedown and obtained top position. Song quickly got back to his feet and moved away. Song was not holding anything back on his punches. Song delivered a left hand. Simon moved forward and was met with a combination. With seconds remaining in the round, Simon secured a takedown, postured up and let his hands go. The second round was Song’s.

Simon got the fight to the ground early in the third, but couldn’t keep Song grounded. A low left hand by Song briefly halted the fight. 40 seconds later the action resumed. Simon connected with a right hand and Song began pressuring him. Song connected with a left hand that forced Simon to retreat. Commentators Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz had the fight three rounds for Song heading into the fourth.

Simon’s corner told him to work more takedowns. Simon landed a right hand to start the frame. Song when to the body with a hard left hand. Simon worked for a takedown but Song defended the attempt and a followup attempt. Song used good head movement to avoid a combination by Simon. With one second remaining in the round, Song sat Simon down with a left hand. The bell rang immediately afterward.

Simon knows he needs to finish Song to win. Song connected with a right hand that hurt Simon. A left hook dropped Simon. Song followed him to the canvas and landed big shots. referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight.

The official time of the stoppage came at 1:10 of the final round. Song ended Simon’s winning streak and rebounded from the loss to Sandhagen.