Solomon Renfro predicts that he’s going to ‘knock Glaucio Eliziario dead’ in LFA 155 co-main event

Following a shaky start to his 2022 with a loss at LFA 125 in February, lightweight Solomon Renfro rebounded with two straight wins to close out the year and build a winning streak for himself.

One of the takeaways Renfro got from his loss was the fact that some things needed changing in order for him to be successful, and when he made those changes things turned around.

“There were highs and lows, but overall I felt I had a great overall 2022,” Renfro told MMAWeekly.com. “It could have been better with the way that it started with the stoppage by the referee against (Adam) Fugitt, but that’s one of those things that is what it is, and I finished out the year strong.

“I learned my lessons and changed my team up quite a bit. Some things had to happen, change the weight class, forced me to change my team to become a better fighter, and I’ve done those things now and am ready to take over the world.”

The biggest thing that Renfro feels like has helped him get back on track is his willingness to hang wherever the fight takes him.

“I’m a lot looser now,” said Renfro. “I’m a lot looser everywhere and am free to do what I want to.

“I’m comfortable everywhere. My coaches back at Tiger Schulmann are more of a kickboxing gym and really embrace the straight kickboxing and staying on the feet, but my wrestling is very high level, my Jiu-Jitsu is very high level, my Sambo is high level, and my striking is very high level – I’m great everywhere.”

This Friday in Niagara Falls, New York, Renfro (10-3) will look to pick up his third straight win when he faces Glaucio Eliziario (10-7) in the 155-pound co-main event of LFA 155.

“Just go out there and be myself,” Renfro said. “I feel like I’m going to faint (Eliziario) up, he’s going to throw a big shot, I’m going to land one down the middle and knock him dead. I’m ready for anything and I’m ready for everything.

“It would be cool to go all three round with him and show everything I can do, but I just don’t see him being able to do that. I think it’s going to be another cool victory for me. I’m going to breeze right through this guy.”

For Renfro, having been on the cusp of the next level before, and having seen past opponents take that step, the mission for 2023 is to finally make that move himself.

“I kind of still do (roadmap things),” said Renfro. “I still plan on being in the UFC this year 100%, but right now my main focus is getting past the man in front of me on Friday – which I’ll do. I’ll beat this guy Friday night then move on to the next.”