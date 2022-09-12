Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs five-year deal with UFC

Hasbulla Magomedov is under UFC contract, according to a Russian MMA journalist, Igor Lazorin.

The social media star shot to stardom by fighting other men with the same or similar condition as him and was immediately endeared to combat sports athletes around the world. He’s often photographed with Khabib Nurmagomedov and was recently filmed punching Shaquille O’Neal and shoving cake in Alexander Volkanovski’s face. He also recently got into a Twitter war with Conor McGregor who told Hasbulla he wanted to “boot” hin over a goal post. McGregor’s tweets have since been taken down.

His contract won’t be to fight but rather to make appearances for the UFC.

“This is a blast from the face!” the Instagram reads (translated from Russian. “Husbick signed a five-year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity. We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much. Hasbulla signed 5-year contract with UFC! No fights yet, but…”

According to Bloody Elbow, Hasbulla has a “rare genetic disorder that affects his growth and the pitch of his voice” and stands under four feet tall.