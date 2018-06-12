Snoop Dogg Not Returning for Dana White’s Contender Series Season 2

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 12, 2018
NoNo Comments

Snoop Dogg has left the building.

The famed rapper and fight fan who hosted an alternate commentary track alongside UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber for Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series will not be returning for season 2.

UFC officials confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Tuesday.

Snoop Dogg joined the broadcast team last year with an alternate stream that ran on UFC Fight Pass where he did commentary for five fights each week with Faber (sort of) providing play-by-play.

The ‘Snoopcast’ was popular and polarizing at the same time as the hip-hop superstar was often times hilarious yet somewhat controversial with the statements he made about the fighters.

Either way, as the Contender Series debuts again on Tuesday night, Snoop Dogg will not be returning for another season of the ‘Snoopcast’.

As far as the remainder of the broadcast team, recently retired former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and lightweight contender Paul Felder will alternate duties during the season with Brendan Fitzgerald or Dan Helie providing play-by-play.

The Contender Series returns on Tuesday night and then airs on every Tuesday night throughout the summer on UFC Fight Pass.

Former NFL player Greg Hardy will make his debut on the first show on Tuesday night with former World Series of Fighting lightweight Nick Newell and Valentina Shevchenko’s sister Antonina Shevchenko amongst the fighters who will appear on later editions of the show.

               

