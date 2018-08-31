HOT OFF THE WIRE

Smealinho Rama Secures Playoff Spot In Night of Finishes at PFL 7

August 31, 2018
Professional Fighters League held their final regular season event on Thursday at Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Several fighters needed finishes to advance to the playoffs including light heavyweight Smealinho Rama in the featured fight against Jamie Abdallah.

Rama needed to finish Abdallah in the second round or sooner to accumulate enough points to make the post season. The two fought two hard round leaving both fighters bloodied and exhausted. It looked as if Rama was shut out of the playoffs but things took a dramatic turn prior to the final frame.

The ringside doctor was called in to check Abdallah’s badly swollen eye and determine whether the Australian could continue in the fight. After evaluating Abdallah, the doctor decided to not left him go out for the final frame. The official time of the doctor stoppage was 5:00 of the second round. Suddenly Rama was in the playoffs.

“I wanted the fight go to on. He’s a good opponent,” said Rama after the win. “This is it. Let’s go. Let’s do it. It’s time to work.”

In other light heavyweight action, Bazigit Ataev secured his place in the post season with a first-round finish over Sean O’Connell.  Ataev hurt O’Connell early in the round but it was a spinning back kick to the body that sealed the deal.  O’Connell had a delayed reaction but went to a knee once the pain set in.  He stood but Ataev kept the pressure on and finished with punches. 

Featherweight Alexandre Bezerra took out Magomed Idrisov with a flying knee to secure his spot in the playoffs.  Emiliano Sordi locked up his spot in the post season by knocking out Jason Butcher in 16 seconds in the light heavyweight division.  Anderson Ferreira fought his way into the playoffs with a 20-second finish over Paul Bradley in a welterweight bout.  The 10-fight card featured seven finishes. 

PFL 7 Results

  • Smealinho Rama def. Jamie Abdallah by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00, R2
  • Bzigit Ataev def. Sean O’Connell by TKO (spinning back kick and punches) at 3:30, R1
  • Alexandre Bezerra def. Magomed Idrisov  by KO (flying knee) at 3:24, R1
  • Handesson Ferreira def. Paul Bradley by TKO (punches) at 0:20, R1
  • Caio Alencar def. Mike Kyle by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Sadibou Sy def. Caio Magalhaes by TKO (punches) at 2:06, R1
  • Emiliano Sordi def. Jason Butcher by KO (punch) at 0:16, R1
  • Omar Nurmagomedov def. Saidyokub Kakharamonov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Ramazan Kuramagomedov def. Robert Hale by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) 
  • Muhammed De’Reese def. Leroy Johnson by KO (knee) at 2:25, R1

               

