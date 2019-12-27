Sidney Outlaw plans to just be himself against Michael Chandler in Bellator 237 co-main event

Looking back on his Bellator debut this past November versus Roger Huerta, lightweight Sidney Outlaw is happy he got the win but not overly pleased with how it came about.

Coming into the bout riding a streak of three straight finishes, having to go to decision against Huerta wasn’t much to Outlaw’s liking.

“I wish it would have been a different outcome,” Outlaw told MMAWeekly.com. “But, you know, it taught me a lot. It got me more disciplined. Definitely it showed me a lot about myself, which is cool.”

For Outlaw, his 2019 has not only been about succeeding inside the cage, but about growth in both his professional and personal lives.

“I’m actually having fun,” said Outlaw. “I’m actually enjoying it. I’m not caring about anything else. I’m just going out there and being Sidney Outlaw.

“I’m understanding where I’m at, what I need to do, and where I need to go, not only to be a better fighter, but be a better person as well.”

On December 28 in Saitama, Japan, Outlaw (14-3) will look to close out his year undefeated when he faces former title holder Michael Chandler in the 155-pound co-main event of Bellator 237.

“I’m going to go in and do myself; give it all that I’ve got and come out with a W,” Outlaw said. “Give all the glory to God, and that’s about it.

“I’ve fought a lot of champions, I’ve fought a lot of people who could be champions, and with that said every fight is an important fight. Of course Michael Chandler is a big name, but it’s not going to be any different from the next fight.”

For Outlaw, 2020 is a year he’s going to take one step at a time, one opportunity at a time, and see where he ends up.

“It’s fight by fight and see where Gods leads me,” said Outlaw. “Whatever comes my way I’ll take it.”