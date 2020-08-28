Siblings Denice and Drex Zamboanga victorious at ONE: A New Breed

Two siblings from the Philippines tasted victory at ONE: A New Breed in Bangkok on Friday. Denice Zamboanga is on the cusp of an atomweight title shot, while Drex Zamboanga announced himself to the flyweight division in style.

This was Denice’s third ONE Championship fight and her third win. But having previously faced two top contenders, the Filipina was handed a slightly easier assignment at the Impact Arena.

She faced debutant Watsapinya Kaewkhong. The Thai brought some impressive Muay Thai and wrestling credentials into this bout, but looked totally outmatched from the get go.

Zamboanga was significantly taller, but wasted no time in getting the fight to the floor. From there, she quickly secured side control from and finished the fight with a keylock.

It was the easiest win of her ONE Championship career and Zamboanga moves up to 8-0. Her opponent drops to 0-1 and looks unlikely to enjoy success at atomweight given her slight stature.

Zamboanga’s older brother had a trickier assignment against 13-fight veteran Detchadin Sorsirisuphathin. Drex Zamboanga kept his hands very low, but had a big height and each advantage against the diminutive Thai.

Detchadin held his own in the early exchanges, but he was taken down late in the second round. Zamboanga choked him unconscious with the referee stepping in to save the Thai fighter right on the bell.

Both went into the fight with identical records, but only one emerged with a first ONE Championship win. Zamboanga improves to 9-5, while Detchadin drops to 8-6.

ONE: A New Breed results