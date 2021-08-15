HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDustin Poirier and Nate Diaz rekindle potential fight with back and forth on Twitter

featuredDaniel Cormier addresses Conor McGregor’s callouts on Twitter: “Worry about the dude that keeps beating your ass every time you go into the octagon.”

featuredJake Paul rips Dana White: “This guy is betting $7 million dollars on blackjack, but his fighters are starting GoFundMe pages.”

Ronaldo Jacare Souza - Road to the Octagon

featuredRonaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza announces retirement from MMA

Showtime Sports releases ‘All Access: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley’ Video

August 15, 2021
NoNo Comments

All Access: Paul vs. Woodley takes viewers beyond the ring as boxing’s newest superstar, Jake Paul, prepares to take on the toughest test of his burgeoning career, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. The cameras take viewers into the fighters’ private lives as Paul, who is undergoing a rigorous camp in Puerto Rico, and Woodley, who is training in Miami with the help of Floyd Mayweather, ready themselves to do battle in front of a global audience.

Paige VanZant: ‘I didn’t want to live anymore’ after BKFC 19 loss to Rachael Ostovich

(Courtesy of Showtime Sports)

Jake Paul rips Dana White: “This guy is betting $7 million dollars on blackjack, but his fighters are starting GoFundMe pages.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA