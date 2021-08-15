Showtime Sports releases ‘All Access: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley’ Video

All Access: Paul vs. Woodley takes viewers beyond the ring as boxing’s newest superstar, Jake Paul, prepares to take on the toughest test of his burgeoning career, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. The cameras take viewers into the fighters’ private lives as Paul, who is undergoing a rigorous camp in Puerto Rico, and Woodley, who is training in Miami with the help of Floyd Mayweather, ready themselves to do battle in front of a global audience.

(Courtesy of Showtime Sports)

