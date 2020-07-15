Short-notice fights are no problem for UFC on ESPN 13’s Cody Stamann

At this point in his career, getting a last-minute call for a fight is something that UFC bantamweight Cody Stamann is not only accustomed to, but something he relishes.

Most recently Stamann defeated Brian Kelleher at UFC 250 by unanimous decision in a bout he took with little notice, and he couldn’t be happier with it.

“I feel like I did pretty well under the circumstances,” said Stamann. “It was another short notice fight. After this one I’m getting pretty used to these fights.

“It’s better because I’m always in shape, but I hate cutting weight, so taking these short notice fights at 145 pounds is awesome.”

Taking a short notice fight during the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t a difficult decision for Stamann, as he feels he used his year so far productively in the gym, even with the alterations he had to make in his routine.

“The coronavirus changed the landscape a little bit,” said Stamann. “Six months off, but really six months of solid, consistent training, even if it was one-on-one training, just me on the bag or working on footwork or different stuff, without distractions has made me a better fighter.”

This Wednesday on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Stamann (19-2-1) once again steps in last-minute to face Jimmie Rivera (22-4) in a main card 145-pound bout at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige.

TRENDING > Razak Alhassan opens up on being falsely accused of rape: ‘Hope God takes revenge’

“I think there’s a few ways I can win,” Stamann said. “I’ve just got to be sharp. I need to be a step ahead. I have to make (Rivera) think and second guess everything he’s doing.

“I have a solid plan on how I’m going to get it done. I just know that once I get in there I’m going to figure out a way to win.”

While he’s been more than happy to get in a series of fights quickly of late, Stamann admits he would like to take some time off following his bout with Rivera before closing out his year with another fight.

“I think after I’m going to take some time for myself,” said Stamann. “I’m going to basically take a month or so, not even go to the gym.

“It’s been a crazy year for me so far. I want to fight again before the end of the year, but I’m definitely going to take a little bit of time and relax.”