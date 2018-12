‘Shogun’ Rua Scores Third-Round Finish (UFC Adelaide Highlights)

(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the UFC Adelaide co-main event between former light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Tyson Pedro. Rua came from behind to score a third-round finish.

