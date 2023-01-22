‘Shogun’ Rua loses by TKO in final UFC bout

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 21, 2023
Mixed martial arts legend Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua entered the octagon for the final time on Saturday at UFC 283 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion, the 2005 Pride Middleweight Grand Prix Champion, and UFC Hall of Famer hung up his gloves after facing Ihor Potieria. Unfortunately for Rua, his final fight ended with him on the canvas.

After a competitive three minutes with Rua landing, Potieria connected with a right hand that staggered the Brazilian. Rua quickly returned fire but Potieria kept the pressure on knocking Rua down a right hand. After a couple of followup shots, referee Herb Dean stopped the fight. The official end came at 4:05 of the first round.

Rua addressed the crowd following the loss.

“Sorry guys. I wanted to end my career with a win,” Rua said to a standing ovation. “I’m going to stop it right here. I’m going to end it right here.

“I’ve been in the game for 21 years, in the UFC for 16. I have to thank my fans, everyone, Dana [White] Lorenzo [Fertitta], everyone in the UFC that make it happen through all these years.”

