‘Shogun’ Rua Gets Back in the Win Column with Late Finish in UFC Adelaide Co-Main Event

Former light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua got back in the win column on Saturday with a third-round finish of No. 14 ranked Tyson Pedro in the UFC Fight Night 142 co-main event in Adelaide, Australia.

Rua pressed forward in typical fashion from the beginning of the fight. He fired off counter combinations and pressured the Australian. A clash of heads during an exchange left Rua on wobbly legs. Pedro recognized the opportunity and unloaded with a flurry of punches. He connected with a right hand and an uppercu t snapped Rua’s head back. Rua desperately hung on and tied Pedro up along the cage.

Pedro separated sensing that Rua was still not fully recovered. The two exchanged right hands and Rua opted to get the fight to the ground. He secured a takedown and delivers short elbows to end out the opening round.

The second frame was all Rua. After landing a right hand, Rua initiated the clinch. He worked his way around to Pedro’s back and pulled him to the canvas. Rua delivered short left hands. Pedro worked his way back to his feet only to be powered back to the ground. Shogun controlled the entire round with Pedro not landing a single strike.

TRENDING > UFC Adelaide Results: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

In the final frame, Rua pressed forward. He landed a right hand and Pedro crashed to the canvas due to a possible leg injury. Rua Followed Predro to the canvas and unloaded with punches and hammer fists until the referee hand seen enough.

“Tyson is a great fighter, well rounded, very tough guy. He puts a lot of pressure but I faced it as motivation. I’ve been doing this for 16 years. It’s what I love to do, and I promise that I’m going to train even harder now to come back and keep doing this for you guys,” said Rua following the win.

With the win, the Brazilian veteran has won four of his last five outings. He believes the win has moved him a step closer to returning to a title fight. He estimated that he’s one win away from a title shot.

“One more win and I’m going to fight for the belt,” he said.