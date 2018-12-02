‘Shogun’ Rua Earns 8th Post Fight Bonus at UFC Fight Night in Adelaide

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua was one of the biggest underdogs going into Saturday night’s card in Australia and he left with a third round TKO victory and an extra $50,000 in his pocket.

Rua had to mount a comeback against Tyson Pedro to get the job done but the former light heavyweight champion showed incredible endurance over the course of the fight to eventually earn the TKO.

Afterwards, Rua was given a $50,000 bonus for ‘Performance of the Night’, which marks the 8th bonus of his UFC career.

Meanwhile, former Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series veteran Sodiq Yusuff made a strong showing with a first round TKO in his UFC debut to also earn $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’.

In the ‘Fight of the Night’, Kai Kara-France and Elias Garcia each took home an extra $50,000 for their flyweight scrap on the preliminary card.