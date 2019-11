Shogun Rua and Paul Craig’s reaction immediately following UFC on ESPN+ 22 draw

(Courtesy of UFC)

After three rounds of fighting, the judges couldn’t agree upon a winner in the UFC on ESPN+ 22 co-main event on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Former light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Paul Craig fought to a split draw. One judge scored it 29-28 for Shogun, another 29-28 for Craig, and a third scored it 28-28.

Hear what Shogun and Craig had to say immediately following the judges decision.