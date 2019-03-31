Shinya Aoki reclaims lightweight title; Demetrious Johnson wins debut at ‘ONE: A New Era’

Thirty-five-year-old Shinya Aoki is once again the ONE Championship lightweight champion. The Japanese veteran needed just two minutes 34 seconds to render Eduard Folayang unconscious with an arm-triangle choke at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Sunday.

The two men exchanged kicks at the start of the fight with Aoki looking to test Folayang’s guard with high kicks from the southpaw stance. The Filipino landed a left hook flush and the challenger responded by shooting for his first takedown.

He landed in the perfect position for an arm-triangle choke and immediately began to apply pressure to Folayang’s neck. The Filipino was trapped and Aoki soon moved into half guard with the champion powerless to escape.

There is no quit in Folayang and he did not tap, but soon drifted out of consciousness causing the referee to halt the action. With the win, Aoki becomes the ONE lightweight champion for the second time and improves to 43-8-0-1, while Folayang drops to 21-7.

WHAT. A. FINALE! Japanese legend Shinya Aoki submits Eduard Folayang with a slick arm-triangle choke at 2:34 of Round 1 to reclaim the ONE Lightweight World Title! @a_ok_i #WeAreONE #ANewEra #Tokyo #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/TnF59STQUH — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 31, 2019

Xiong Jing Nan defeats Angela Lee

In the ‘ONE: A New Era’ co-main event, titleholder Xiong Jing Nan sensationally stopped the previously undefeated Angela Lee in the fifth round. The strawweight champion looked on the verge of being submitted in the fourth round as she was trapped in a triangle armbar by the BJJ black belt.

On several occasions, Lee seemed on the verge of snapping Xiong’s Arm, but the Chinese fighter held out long enough to hear the bell. It left her behind on the scorecards, but having done some serious damage to the challenger with strikes in the third round, she already had a blueprint for victory.

With Lee looking exhausted, Xiong pushed forwards and landed a series of punches. A straight right hand to the body took the life out of the Singaproean / Korean and the champion immediately attacked with kicks to the midsection.

Lee was clearly in no state to continue as she turned away and the referee quickly stepped in to call off the contest. It was the first career loss for the current atomweight champiom, who drops to 9-1, while Xiong moves up to 14-1 and remains undefeated in ONE Championship action.

Xiong Jing Nan stops the "Unstoppable!" The ? showcases her trademark power in a stunning TKO of Angela Lee at 1:37 of Round 5! #WeAreONE #ANewEra #Tokyo #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/FCZ7bf3YJL — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 31, 2019

Aung La Nsang defeats Ken Hasegawa

Meanwhile, Aung La Nsang looks set to defend his light heavyweight title on ONE Championship’s second Tokyo card. The Burmese fighter will face reigning heavyweight champion Brandon Vera in a matchup announced during Sunday’s show.

Immediately after La Nsang (25-10-0-1) had stopped Ken Hasegawa (16-4) with strikes late in the second round to successfully defend his middleweight belt, Vera was ushered into the ring. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong appeared to give his blessing to a light heavyweight title fight between the two in October.

Aung La N Sang retains his ONE Middleweight World Title with a HUGE knockout of Ken Hasegawa at 4:41 of Round 2 ? @AungLANsang #WeAreONE #ANewEra #Tokyo #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/5qL2Opxew8 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 31, 2019

Bibiano Fernandes defeats Kevin Belingon

The first title fight of the night ended in ignominy with Bibiano Fernandes and bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon arguing in the ring as the Filipino was disqualified. He had landed an illegal elbow to the top of the challenger’s head early in the third round.

Belingon (20-6) was on the bottom with Fernandes (23-4) in his guard when the foul occurred. The Brazilian was announced as the winner by DQ, but refused to accept the belt, storming out of the cage after the decision was announced.

Timofey Nastyukhin defeats Eddie Alvarez

The biggest upset of the night arrived a little earlier as Timofey Nastyukhin (13-4) finished former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez (29-7-0-1) in the opening round. The Russian hurt the promotional newcomer with a right hand and then swarmed for a shocking win.

Timofey Nastyukhin SHOCKS THE ?! The Russian warrior knocks out Eddie Alvarez at 4:05 of Round 1 to advance in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix! #WeAreONE #ANewEra #Tokyo #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/YxUV0TSnFR — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 31, 2019

Demetrious Johnson defeats Yuya Wakamatsu

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson (28-3-1) had a more comfortable night’s work. Yuya Wakamatsu (12-4) put up a good fight, but succumbed to a second-round guillotine choke, like Nastyukhin, Mighty Mouse booked a spot in the semifinals of the Flyweight Grand Prix.

Demetrious Johnson makes a STATEMENT in his ONE debut, submitting Yuya Wakamatsu with a tight guillotine choke at 2:40 of Round 2! @MightyMouse #WeAreONE #ANewEra #Tokyo #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/K4yOpTfmQJ — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 31, 2019

ONE: A New Era Official Results