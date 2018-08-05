Sheymon Moraes Gets the Decision Over Matt Sayles (UFC 227 Highlights)

Sayles pressing the action towards the end of round 3! Will it be enough? #UFC227 pic.twitter.com/B5M5cfThiE — #UFC227 (@ufc) August 5, 2018

Check out highlights from Sheymon Moraes’ decision win over Matt Sayles at UFC 227 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Following an incredible pace of shows over the summer, the UFC slows it down in August with the next two weeks on the sidelines. The fight promotion next lands in Lincoln, Neb., for UFC Fight Night 135 on Aug. 25, when Justin Gaethje and James Vick take the headlining roll in a lightweight battle that promises fireworks.

