Sherrard Blackledge better than ever as he gets early shot at a UFC contract

Though his initial plans for 2020 fell through due to the novel coronavirus, things ended up working out better than Sherrard Blackledge had anticipated.

He originally thought he would need more fights prior to getting an opportunity to fight for the UFC. But with the promotion looking for talent to fill its shows, Blackledge was able get his shot at joining the promotion sooner than anticipated.

“We were looking to fight on the LFA and then the coronavirus hit,” Blackledge told MMAWeekly.com. “They decided not to do one in Arizona. Then I was going to fight Drew Fickett on an Arizona card, then the coronavirus shut down all the athletic events in Arizona.

“I kind of predicted the virus was going to shut down international flights and everything and restrict the UFC from people overseas. They were going to be running through their roster pretty quickly. So if I stayed ready the UFC or Contender Series were going to be looking for talent, so it was just a matter of time.”

Having to wait longer for his first fight of 2020 also benefitted Blackledge as he was able to have more time to train and expand on his camp.

“This is my first time being able to have a full camp as a pro,” said Blackledge. “I went and hired a very good strength and conditioning coach, who has gotten me in the best shape of my life. I feel strong and explosive.

“It’s allowed me to open up my striking, my wrestling, everything. People have come up to me and said I’ve made a huge level up and that I look like I’m supposed to be there. It’s been a huge change.”

On Tuesday in Las Vegas, Blackledge (4-0) gets his shot at the UFC when he takes on Cameron Church (4-0) in a lightweight bout at Dana White’s Contender Series 2020: Week 6.

TRENDING > Nick Diaz reportedly set fort early 2021 UFC return

“I understand (Church) is a heavy puncher, but I can also say he’s never fought anybody like me. The competition he’s fought is not as good as I am, so I’m not worried about that,” Blackledge said.

“I am a very patient fighter. I’m creative. I like to make people pay for their mistakes. He makes a lot of mistakes and I feel I can definitely come out on top with all the mistakes he makes.”

While he has a chance to get a UFC contract with a win on Sept. 8, Blackledge doesn’t feel like that is an accomplishment in itself. The real mark of success will be actually making it to the promotion and establishing himself there.

“Yes, this is an opportunity, but it’s an opportunity for a bigger opportunity,” said Blackledge. “Once I surpass this opportunity then it’s off to the challenge, then it gets real.

“I’m proving myself to the company that I belong with them, then I will get my shot. I still haven’t made that UFC debut yet. I haven’t put myself in the rankings yet.”

(Photo courtesy of Sherrard Blackledge)