Shannon Wiratchai wins split decision against Fabio Pinca at ONE: No Surrender, Part III

August 21, 2020
NoNo Comments

Multiple-time Muay Thai champion Fabio Pinca made his MMA debut in Bangkok on Friday. The French fighter pushed promotional veteran Shannon Wiratchai all the way at ONE: No Surrender, Part III, dropping a split decision to the experienced Thai fighter.

No-one would have expected Wiratchai to win a striking match against the former Rajadamnern welterweight champion. But that is exactly what happened with the Thai dropping Pinca twice in the opening two rounds.

The fight started slowly, but Wiratchai finished the opening round very strong. Pinca missed with a low kick and lost his balance, his opponent capitalized with an onslaught of ground and pound. The Frenchman was saved only by the bell.

In the second round, they traded low kicks to the inside and outside. The Thai southpaw couldn’t find an opening for his trademark right hook, but was dropped Pinca hard with a spinning backfist.

Wiratchai narrowly missed with a head kick and Pinca countered with a straight right. In a moment of pure improvisation, the local favorite landed a spinning backfist, which dropped the French fighter for the second time in the fight.

Pinca finished the round on the front foot and came out aggressively in the third. He was able to land low some low kicks, but when they traded leather, Wiratchai held his own.

Wiratchai couldn’t complete a takedown and the low kicks seemed to be taking their toll on the Thai. But Pinca failed to land any strikes significant enough to turn the fight around with the Thai having a seemingly insurmountable lead on the scorecards.

So it proved with Wiratchai winning by split decision to improve to 10-6-0-1 and snap his four fight losing skid. Pinca dropped to 0-1 after narrowly falling short on his pro MMA debut.

Earlier in the night, England’s Ben Royle improved to 5-1. He stopped Pinca’s Tiger Muay Thai teammate Quitin Thomas in the third round. The American drops to 1-1.

ONE: No Surrender Part III results

  • Muay Thai: Kulabdam SorJorPiekUthai def. Sangmanee Sathiangym via KO (Punch) at 2:43 of round one
  • Muay Thai: Mongkolpetch PetchyindeeAcademy defeats Sok Thy via unanimous decision
  • Shannon Wiratchai defeats Fabio Pinca via split decision
  • Muay Thai: Wondergirl Fairtex defeats Brooke Farrell via knockout at 1:21 of round one
  • Muay Thai: Marie “Snow Leopard” Ruumet defeats Ayaka Miyauchi via unanimous decision
  • Ben Royle defeats Quitin Thomas via TKO at 3:27 of round three

