Shane Burgos Comes from Behind with Submission Win (UFC 230 Fight Highlights)

What. A. Sequence!@HurricaneShaneB gets dropped, but locks up an armbar and gets the submission victory! Wow! #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/zQyLQFWReC — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the featherweight bout between Shane Burgos and Kurt Holobaugh at UFC 230 on Saturday in New York City.

The UFC next ships off to where it all began in Denver, Colorado, for its 25th Anniversary event at the Pepsi Center. The Mile High City is where the very first UFC was held, and now, 25 years later, the fight promotion is back with a revamped main event that features Yair Rodriguez vs. Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie) and Denver’s own Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. “Platinum” Mike Perry.

