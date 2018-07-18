Several Pivotal Bouts Announced for UFC 228, Including Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 18, 2018
The UFC unveiled on Wednesday a number of bouts for its UFC 228 fight card slated for Sept. 8 in Dallas.

While the most notable was Nicco Montano’s first UFC women’s flyweight title defense, in which she will face Valentina Shevchenko, officials didn’t stop there. Far from it, the promotion announced several more key bouts.

Chief among the announcements were two additional women’s bouts in the strawweight division. Jessica Andrade, fresh off of back-to-back victories over Claudia Gadelha and Tecia Torres, looks to continue her winning ways against Karolina Kowalkiewicz, who has also won her last two bouts. As previously confirmed by MMAWeekly.com’s Damon Martin, Carla Esparza will attempt to bounce back from a loss to Gadelha in her most recent bout, as she faces undefeated Tatiana Suarez.

There were also several pivotal men’s bouts announced, including what should be a key featherweight showdown between Zabit Magomedov and Yair Rodriguez. Officials also confirmed a previously reported bantamweight battle between Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson, as well as Aljamain Sterling vs. Cody Stamann.

Other announced bouts include Ryan Benoit vs. Roberto Sanchez, Charles Byrd vs. Darren Stewart, and Geoff Neal vs. Frank Camacho.

               

