Several MMA fighters want to be Jake Paul’s next opponent

April 19, 2021
Jake Paul has MMA fighters lining up to be his next boxing opponent following his first-round knockout of former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren on Saturday.

The YouTube star made quick work of Askren, who’s never been known for his striking despite his success in MMA. As fast as Askren hit the canvas, mixed martial artist started calling out Paul including some former UFC champions.

Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley responded to a Tweet made by Paul throwing his name in the hat of fighters willing to box the social media celebrity. Woodley is a close friend and teammate of Askren.

“Enjoy saying you are a fighter for another day. Try that sh*t against me i’m catching a body @jakepaul And you mob with hoes. I wouldn’t walk into a pillow fight with them,” wrote Woodley.

Former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion BJ Penn tagged Triller in his offer to face Paul inside the ring, and posted a video of himself wearing boxing gloves.

“He Triller send me a contract and I will happily knock this f*cker out in one round,” wrote Penn.

Robert Whittaker says ‘there’s no other fight’ but the rematch with Israel Adesanya

Former UFC welterweight title contender Matt Brown offered to avenger Askren’s loss in a series of Tweets.

“Kinda sucks to say but Ben askren gonna get whooped tonight and it’s a damn shame but maybe that YouTube guy will step up and fight someone that actually knows how to fight #wrestlingaintfighting#pickme.” wrote Brown.

“Still love Ben Askren I enjoyed his wrestling career and mma career he probably would have it wrestled me in an mma fight but I’ll happily avenge this loss for him! Jake and snoop at same time,” he stated in a followup Tweet.

Other fighters offering to face Paul in a boxing bout included Paul’s rival Dillon Danis, Jimi Manuwa, Chris Leben, Phil Baroni, and there will no doubt be others.

Danis wrote, “it’s on 100% send me the contract let’s do this i’m gonna put this c*nt out cold.” He then told Paul, “don’t run @jakepaul i’m gonna find you let’s see what you about.”

