Several high profile fights confirmed for UFC 239 including Michael Chiesa vs. Diego Sanchez

April 10, 2019
UFC 239 will be one of the most stacked cards of the year after the promotion announced a slew of fights for the July 6 event including the latest addition with Michael Chiesa taking on Diego Sanchez at welterweight.

Many of the fights announced on Wednesday had previously been confirmed but the UFC has now made them official.

Chiesa will be looking for his second straight win at welterweight after making a successful debut in his new division with a dominant performance against former interim champion Carlos Condit.

Now Chiesa will face Condit’s teammate in Sanchez, who comes into the fight off two straight wins including a TKO against highly touted prospect Mickey Gall.

In heavyweight action on the card, former champion Junior dos Santos will look to build on his recent win streak when he takes on ferocious knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

Dos Santos is coming off three straight wins including back-to-back knockouts against Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis. Meanwhile, Ngannou has stormed back into title contention with his last two wins over Curtis Blaydes and former heavyweight king Cain Velasquez.

Also on the card, former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold will make his long awaited light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz.

Rockhold has teased the move to light heavyweight for quite some time but now that he’s healthy and ready to fight again, he’s finally making the switch to 205 pounds.

He’ll have a tough test in his debut as Blachowicz comes into the fight with a 4-1 record in his past five fights including victories over Jimi Manuwa and Nikita Krylov.

UFC 239 will be headlined by a pair of title fights as Jon Jones faces Thiago Santos in the main event while Amanda Nunes returns to bantamweight to defend her title against former champion Holly Holm.

