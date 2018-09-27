Seth Baczynski Knows He Has His Hands Full with Teddy Ash at Unified MMA 34

Coming off a loss to Gilbert Smith at The Ultimate Fighter 25 last year, former UFC welterweight Seth Baczynski was looking to rebound in 2018 and has thus so far managed to do that.

For his first fight in April of this year, Baczynski was able to get a first round submission of Marvin Babe for C3 Fights, and then was able to follow that up with a first round TKO of Matt Lagler for CCW in July.

“I’m fighting in smaller shows with guys who aren’t as experienced as me,” Baczynski told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve had a lot of guys pull out of fights; they obviously want more money to fight a guy with that much experience.

“I was happy to have opponents and get out with another (couple) wins. It was so hard for me to get fights at that time.”

While Baczynski is happy to have gotten his career moving back in a positive direction, the thing he’s most happy about with 2018 is how he’s been able to calm a very tumultuous life outside the cage.

“Fighting has always been easy for me,” said Baczynski. “It’s something I love to do. In a sense I’ve used it as a coping mechanism my whole life.

“I was going through ACL replacement, a bunch of deaths in my immediate family, so the hardest part was getting my bearings back in my personal life and getting everything line so I had a clear mind to go into the gym every day and grow and focus on my craft.”

On Friday in Enoch, Alberta, Canada, Baczynski (22-14) will look to keep his good fortune going when he faces Teddy Ash (11-3) in the middleweight championship main event of Unified MMA 34.

“He’s a tough opponent,” Baczynski said of Ash. “He’s a tough draw. I’m sure he’s thinking the same about me. I’m going into this fight like I do for every fight. I’m preparing for the best Teddy Ash anybody has ever seen. I always try to give all I can in every camp and do all I can to be my best on that night.

“I think the keys to victory are going to be movement and keeping him off balance with a multitude of things I’ve learned over the years.”

While Baczynski would like to see himself return to the UFC sooner than later, he knows that in order to get there he has to first take care of business on September 28.

“The task at hand is Teddy Ash,” said Baczynski. “It’s a big fight. He’s on a good winning streak. Right now I have my hands full with him.

“If I come out healthy I want to get right back in the saddle. I want to compete as much as I can. I love the sport of MMA and I’m just happy competing and to have a tough opponent. Teddy is a formidable foe. I’m excited to mix it up.”