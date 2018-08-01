Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga in the Works for UFC 229

A flyweight showdown between Sergio Pettis and Jussier Formiga is currently in the works for UFC 229 in Las Vegas on Oct. 6.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news on Wednesday following an initial report from ESPN. UFC officials have not made any announcement or confirmation regarding the bout.

Both Pettis and Formiga have been clamoring for a shot at the UFC flyweight title so the winner could propel themselves into an eventual showdown for the belt at 125 pounds.

Pettis most recently picked up the biggest win of his career when he defeated former title contender Joseph Benavidez at UFC 225 in Chicago.

Meanwhile, Formiga has won two fights in a row and three out of his last four including finishes over Ulka Sasaki and Ben Nguyen.

Pettis vs. Formiga is the first high profile fight rumored for the upcoming card on Oct. 6 with a main event still to be determined.