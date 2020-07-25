HOT OFF THE WIRE

Sergio Pettis ushered in Bellator’s return to live events with his second promotional victory

July 25, 2020
Following several months on the sidelines, Bellator MMA on Friday returned to live fight events for the first time since being shut down by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Sergio Pettis, who made his promotional debut just before the shutdown began, returned with fury in his fists at Bellator 242 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., where Bellator will set up shop for at least its next few events.

Pettis dominated the main event fight with Ricky Bandejas, taking the nod on all the scorecards for a unanimous decision in the mostly empty Bellator Fightsphere, the safety zone where the promotion can operate with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

James Gallagher has been calling for a fight with Pettis, but after beating Bandejas, Pettis wasn’t having any of that callout.

“He’s got to work his way up to get me. He’s got to get a couple of wins under his belt and beat notable guys. If he can beat Bandejas, then he deserves to fight me,” Pettis said.

The Mohegan Sun will host at least three more Bellator events over the next month and a half, following Friday’s restart.

Bellator 242: Bandejas vs. Pettis Main Card Results

  • Sergio Pettis (20-5) defeated Ricky Bandejas (13-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Jason Jackson (12-4) defeated Jordan Mein (31-13) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Jay Jay Wilson (6-0) defeated Tywan Claxton (6-2) via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)
  • Aaron Pico (6-3) defeated Solo Hatley, Jr. (8-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:10 of round one

Bellator 242 Full Prelims Video

(Video courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Bellator 242 Preliminary Card Results

  • Mark Lemminger (1-1) defeated Jake Smith (7-4) via TKO (strikes) at 4:46 of round two
  • Raufeon Stots (14-1) defeated Cass Bell (5-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:24 of round three
  • Ras Hylton (6-4) defeated Rudy Schaffroth (6-2, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

