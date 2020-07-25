Sergio Pettis ushered in Bellator’s return to live events with his second promotional victory

Following several months on the sidelines, Bellator MMA on Friday returned to live fight events for the first time since being shut down by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Sergio Pettis, who made his promotional debut just before the shutdown began, returned with fury in his fists at Bellator 242 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., where Bellator will set up shop for at least its next few events.

Pettis dominated the main event fight with Ricky Bandejas, taking the nod on all the scorecards for a unanimous decision in the mostly empty Bellator Fightsphere, the safety zone where the promotion can operate with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

James Gallagher has been calling for a fight with Pettis, but after beating Bandejas, Pettis wasn’t having any of that callout.

“He’s got to work his way up to get me. He’s got to get a couple of wins under his belt and beat notable guys. If he can beat Bandejas, then he deserves to fight me,” Pettis said.

The Mohegan Sun will host at least three more Bellator events over the next month and a half, following Friday’s restart.

.@RickyBandejas gets the takedown as we near the end of round 1️⃣.#Bellator242 pic.twitter.com/ockUjD8QLv — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) July 25, 2020

@sergiopettis sent a message to @StrabanimalMMA after defeating Ricky Bandejas last night at #Bellator242 "Tell Gallagher that's how you do it, though. That's how you defend yourself." Is this still a fight you want to see?@Bellator_Europe @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/GwtRjH5FDs — EmmettGMMA (@emmettglenn) July 25, 2020

Bellator 242: Bandejas vs. Pettis Main Card Results

Sergio Pettis (20-5) defeated Ricky Bandejas (13-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jason Jackson (12-4) defeated Jordan Mein (31-13) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jay Jay Wilson (6-0) defeated Tywan Claxton (6-2) via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

Aaron Pico (6-3) defeated Solo Hatley, Jr. (8-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:10 of round one

Bellator 242 Full Prelims Video

&amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt;

(Video courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Bellator 242 Preliminary Card Results