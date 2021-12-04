Sergio Pettis knocks out Kyoji Horiguchi to retain bantamweight title at Bellator 272 | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

Sergio Pettis knocks out Kyoji Horiguchi to retain bantamweight title at Bellator 272

December 4, 2021
Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis pulled off a come-from-behind dramatic finish in the Bellator 272 main event on Friday to retain his title.

Kyoji Horiguchi appeared to be well on his way to capturing the championship, but that all quickly changed late in the fourth round. Pettis missed with a head kick in close quarters but following up with a spinning backfist that left Horiguchi unconscious on the canvas.

Bellator 272 Complete Results:

  • Sergio Pettis def. Kyoji Horiguchi via knockout (spinning backfist) – Round 4, 3:24, to defend bantamweight title
  • Jeremy Kennedy def. Emmanuel Sanchez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Josh Hill def. Jared Scoggins knockout (punch) – Round 2, 0:56
  • Johnny Eblen def. Collin Huckbody TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:11
  • Alexander Shabliy def. Bobby King unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – Round 3, 5:00
  • Kai Kamaka def. John de Jesus unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00
  • Levan Chokheli def. Vinicius de Jesus unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) – Round 3, 5:00
  • Justin Montalvo def. Jacob Bohn unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28) – Round 3, 5:00
  • Mike Hamel def. Killys Mota split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27) – Round 3, 5:00
  • Spike Carlyle def. Dan Moret technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:58
  • Kyle Crutchmer def. Oliver Enkamp unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – Round 3, 5:00


