Sergio Pettis: Joseph Benavidez Was “Biggest Win in My Career” (UFC 225 Video)

Sergio Pettis talked to the press after his win over Joseph Benavidez at UFC 225 in Chicago, admitting that it was the biggest victory of his career.

Benavidez has long held the top ranking in the flyweight division behind UFC champion Demetrious Johnson, but Pettis’ victory is sure to send ripples through the division and put him in the mix for a shot at the belt after Johnson rematches Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 in August.