Sergey Spivak Taps Out Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68

February 5, 2023
No. 7 ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis and rising heavyweight star Sergey Spivak headlined the UFC Vegas 68 fight card on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Spivak was the first to throw, landing a jab to Lewis in the opening seconds of the fight. Lewis rushed forward but Spivak rotate away. The next time Lewis rushed in, Spivak clinched and hip tossed him to the canvas.

Lewis worked to get back to his feet, but was repeatedly put back on the canvas each time he tried to rise. He couldn’t escape Spivak’s pressure or grasp. Spivak powered Lewis to the canvas the final time and locked on a hear and arm choke that forced Lewis to tap out.

