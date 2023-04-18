HOT OFF THE WIRE
Watch Sergei Pavlovich topple Tai Tuivasa 👊 Fight Video

April 17, 2023
NoNo Comments

At UFC Vegas 71, Sergei Pavlovich is on the cusp of a title shot. This incredible knockout victory over Tai Tuivasa is what set him up with a Curtis Blaydes showdown on Saturday.

Pavlovich has only one blip on his resume. In 18 pro bouts, six of which have taken place in the Octagon, his only loss was to Alistair Overeem in Pavlovich’s UFC debut.

Every one of Pavlovich’s UFC victories has been by way of knockout or TKO. He’ll likely need that knockout power when he faces Blaydes on Saturday at the UFC Apex. Both men are power punchers that rarely see the scorecards.

Ranked No. 3 in the UFC heavyweight division, and with Blaydes sitting at No. 4, Pavlovich could make a tremendous statement with a decisive victory over Blaydes.

But before Pavlovich and Blaydes throw down at UFC Vegas 71 on Saturday, watch Pavlovich topple Tai Tuivasa in their December 2022 bout.

Dana White ‘pissed off’ at Clay Guida’s faked retirement

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tai Tuivasa Free Fight

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC Vegas 71: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes Fight Card

Saturday, April 22, 2023
UFC Apex
Las Vengas, Nevada

UFC Vegas 71 Main Card

  • Main Event – Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes
  • Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón
  • Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva
  • Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon
  • Women’s Strawweight: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez
  • Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger

UFC Vegas 71 Preliminary Card

  • Lightweight: Ricky Glenn vs. Christos Giagos
  • Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Montel Jackson
  • Women’s Featherweight: Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont
  • Heavyweight: Mohammad Usman vs. Junior Tafa
  • Featherweight: Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis
  • Women’s Flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva
  • Bantamweight: Brady Hiestand vs. Danaa Batgerel

