Watch Sergei Pavlovich topple Tai Tuivasa 👊 Fight Video

At UFC Vegas 71, Sergei Pavlovich is on the cusp of a title shot. This incredible knockout victory over Tai Tuivasa is what set him up with a Curtis Blaydes showdown on Saturday.

Pavlovich has only one blip on his resume. In 18 pro bouts, six of which have taken place in the Octagon, his only loss was to Alistair Overeem in Pavlovich’s UFC debut.

Every one of Pavlovich’s UFC victories has been by way of knockout or TKO. He’ll likely need that knockout power when he faces Blaydes on Saturday at the UFC Apex. Both men are power punchers that rarely see the scorecards.

Ranked No. 3 in the UFC heavyweight division, and with Blaydes sitting at No. 4, Pavlovich could make a tremendous statement with a decisive victory over Blaydes.

But before Pavlovich and Blaydes throw down at UFC Vegas 71 on Saturday, watch Pavlovich topple Tai Tuivasa in their December 2022 bout.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC Vegas 71: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes Fight Card

Saturday, April 22, 2023

UFC Apex

Las Vengas, Nevada

UFC Vegas 71 Main Card

Main Event – Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón

Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Bruno Silva

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Jared Gordon

Women’s Strawweight: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez

Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Matthew Semelsberger

UFC Vegas 71 Preliminary Card