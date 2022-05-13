HOT OFF THE WIRE

See Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s reaction to Tony Ferguson brutal UFC 274 knockout

May 12, 2022
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson isn’t just an international superstar, he’s also a big fan of the UFC.

Johnson was posting a video to instagram of himself having a drink and watching the UFC 274 pay-per-view and captured the moment Michael Chandler knocked out Tony Ferguson with a front kick to the face. Watch ‘The Rock’ reaction.

“LFG BOYS!! The second I go to give my boys @mikechandlermma & @tonyfergusonxt a @teremana toast – BOOM,” wrote Johnson.

