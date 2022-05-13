See Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s reaction to Tony Ferguson brutal UFC 274 knockout

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson isn’t just an international superstar, he’s also a big fan of the UFC.

Johnson was posting a video to instagram of himself having a drink and watching the UFC 274 pay-per-view and captured the moment Michael Chandler knocked out Tony Ferguson with a front kick to the face. Watch ‘The Rock’ reaction.

“LFG BOYS!! The second I go to give my boys @mikechandlermma & @tonyfergusonxt a @teremana toast – BOOM,” wrote Johnson.

