Security gets between Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley at UFC 269 Pre-fight Press Conference | Video

Jon Jones at the UFC 135 weigh-ins

Amanda Nunes UFC 250 post-fight two belts

December 9, 2021
Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley are not fighting at UFC 269 on Saturday, but security had to keep the separated at the press conference on Thursday.

In face, Garbrandt isn’t even fighting in the bantamweight division. He’s making his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France while O’Malley faces Raulian Paiva.

Check out their exchange below.

