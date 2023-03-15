Sean Strickland trashes Jon Jones: ‘He should never be allowed to fight in the UFC again’

Jon Jones returned to the octagon at UFC 285 after three years away from competition and defeated Ciryl Gane to win the vacant heavyweight championship. He’s the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world and widely consider the greatest of all time.

While Jones is known for his greatness inside the cage, he’s equally known for his pitfalls outside of it. UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is not a fan of Jones and didn’t hold back during a recent interview.

“Let me say one thing about f**king Jon Jones. Greatest fighter in the world, but Jon Jones sucks,” Strickland said to Helen Yee Sports.

“He’s failed the most drug tests. He f**king beat his wife bloody. He hit a pregnant lady and drove off, breaking her arms. So my thing is, yes, you could have been the greatest fighter, but with how many drug tests that you failed – It’s not right,” continued Strickland.

“Jon Jones should never be allowed to fight in the UFC again. It’s a mockery that they let him fight. Stipe, please, do it for me.”

Strickland went on to downplay Jones’ win over Gane. Jones defeated Gane in two minutes without taking any damage.

“I guarantee Jon Jones’ wife put up a bigger fight than Ciryl Gane,” said Strickland. “That man came out scared. He didn’t want to f**king be there.”

