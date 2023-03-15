HOT OFF THE WIRE
Sean Strickland

featuredSean Strickland trashes Jon Jones: ‘He should never be allowed to fight in the UFC again’

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor: ‘I’m too skilled for Michael Chandler’

Alistair Overeem Glory Kickboxing

featuredAlistair Overeem suspended 1 year, win over Badr Hari overturned

Dana White Power Slap Finale Press Conference

featuredSeason 2 of Power Slap to be filmed in Abu Dhabi and air on Rumble

Sean Strickland trashes Jon Jones: ‘He should never be allowed to fight in the UFC again’

March 15, 2023
NoNo Comments

Jon Jones returned to the octagon at UFC 285 after three years away from competition and defeated Ciryl Gane to win the vacant heavyweight championship. He’s the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world and widely consider the greatest of all time.

While Jones is known for his greatness inside the cage, he’s equally known for his pitfalls outside of it. UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is not a fan of Jones and didn’t hold back during a recent interview.

“Let me say one thing about f**king Jon Jones. Greatest fighter in the world, but Jon Jones sucks,” Strickland said to Helen Yee Sports.

“He’s failed the most drug tests. He f**king beat his wife bloody. He hit a pregnant lady and drove off, breaking her arms. So my thing is, yes, you could have been the greatest fighter, but with how many drug tests that you failed – It’s not right,” continued Strickland.

“Jon Jones should never be allowed to fight in the UFC again. It’s a mockery that they let him fight. Stipe, please, do it for me.”

Strickland went on to downplay Jones’ win over Gane. Jones defeated Gane in two minutes without taking any damage.

“I guarantee Jon Jones’ wife put up a bigger fight than Ciryl Gane,” said Strickland. “That man came out scared. He didn’t want to f**king be there.”

Alistair Overeem suspended 1 year, win over Badr Hari overturned

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker