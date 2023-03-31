HOT OFF THE WIRE
Hasbulla Magomedov

hot-sauce-featuredSean Strickland slams Hasbulla for controversial cat video

Former UFC champion Tim Sylvia at Affliction 1 press conference

hot-sauce-featuredFormer UFC Champ to Headline SlapFIGHT 25

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor’s USADA Dispute: Are USADA’s Days Numbered? Chael Sonnen thinks so

Holly Holm

hot-sauce-featuredHolly Holm Speaks Out Against The Sexualization of Children

Sean Strickland slams Hasbulla for controversial cat video

March 30, 2023
NoNo Comments

This week Habulla, who has become an internet sensation, has been criticized by many for a video of him abusing a cat. In the video, he’s seen pinching and pulling the cat’s ears and slapping its face. Many have called for his connection with the UFC to be terminated in light of animal abuse claims.

Now, another highly controversial figure, Sean Strickland, is weighing in on the matter.

“My god what a sick little bastard!!!!! What kind of cold sick fuck does this to a defenseless animal, you fucking goblin.. sickening…. Now if I said that about 24 hours ago I would of been a bad person lmao! Internet hate.. you fuel me!!!!! Pick on the midget!!!” he tweeted along with the video which we have chosen not to reshare.

He isn’t the only one upset by Hasbulla. Several fans also voiced their displeasure at his actions.

So far, the UFC has not commented on the matter.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker