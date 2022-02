Sean Strickland fat shames reporter and goes after press row during UFC Vegas 47 Post-fight Press Conference | Video

Middleweight contender Sean Strickland defeated Jack Hermansson in the UFC Vegas 47 main event on Saturday, but the biggest fireworks came after the event.

During the UFC Vegas 47 Post-fight Press Conference, Strickland was relentlessly himself. He fat shamed a reporter, and said more than a few cringe-worthy things.

Joe Rogan apologizes for past use of racial slur; here’s what he said

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland Official Scorecard