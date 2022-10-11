Sean Strickland explains why he hates Ronda Rousey: ‘She is everything that’s wrong with the f**king world’

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has legions of fans and those that can’t stand her. No. 7-ranked middleweight Sean Strickland falls into the second category.

Rousey was the first UFC women’s champion. Although many female fighters came before Rousey, no one drew the attention and admiration that “Rowdy” did.

Rousey held the UFC women’s 135-pound title from December 2012 until November 2015 and successfully defended the championship six times. Her reign came to an end when she fought Holly Holm in the UFC 193 main event in Melbourne, Australia. Early in the second round, Holm knocked Rousey with out a head kick. The loss was devastating for Rousey.

In February 2016, Rousey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and discussed the loss to Holm. During the emotional interview, Rousey admitted to initially having suicidal thoughts following the loss.

On Sunday, Strickland explained his dislike of Rousey in an Instagram video, characterizing Rousey as ‘everything that’s wrong with the f**king world.’

“I explained why I hate Ronda Rousey, why I find she is everything that’s wrong with the f*cking world,” Strickland said. “After a loss, she want on Ellen, and she said that she was in the back room, in the medical room after she lost, and for a moment she thought about killing herself. The she looked at her man, Travis Browne, and thought, I need to have babies with this man. I need to stay alive.

“It was on the news, it was f*cking everywhere. I don’t know when suicide became cool but it became cool, like they made a Netflix show ‘13 Reasons.’ Everybody’s f**king depressed, everybody is suicidal, and let me f**king tell you guys, it is not f*cking cool. It is not f**king cool. Depression is like cancer, it’s f**king terminal. It’s like herpes, you might not have it but you always f**king have it and it’s waiting to f*cking come out,” continued Strickland.

“Suicidal thoughts, for the people who have it, it’s even f**king worse. You fixate on it, you dwell on it, you start thinking about how you’re gonna do it. You start thinking about where you’re gonna do it, you start think about how your people are gonna take it, you really fantasize about it, and it’s f**king miserable. It’s not a fleeting thought because you lost a fight. And I hate Ronda Rousey because she used something so f**ked up and so serious as a ‘but I overcame it’ strong moment, when it’s f**king not. It is f**king not.”

